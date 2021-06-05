Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Achieves Market Cap of $25.84 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0579 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $25.84 million and approximately $159,046.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 38.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

