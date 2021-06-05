Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE ESRT opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.51. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

ESRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.