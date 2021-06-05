Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$56.91. Emera shares last traded at C$56.77, with a volume of 417,946 shares changing hands.

EMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.40 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1021961 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

