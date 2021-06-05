eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,615,000.00 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $1,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,494.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ltd Ginola sold 5,323 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $19,428.95.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ltd Ginola sold 25,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $92,870.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ltd Ginola sold 16,072 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $39,858.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 14,724 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $36,073.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $99,547.12.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $195,822.90.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $171,534.65.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $6,035.38.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.73. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $5.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 59.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

