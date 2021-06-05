eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Ltd Ginola Sells 25,100 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 25,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $92,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,318.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ltd Ginola sold 5,323 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $19,428.95.

On Friday, May 28th, Ltd Ginola sold 500,000 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $1,615,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ltd Ginola sold 16,072 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $39,858.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 14,724 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $36,073.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $99,547.12.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $195,822.90.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $171,534.65.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $6,035.38.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Research analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eMagin by 3,250.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,008 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at $3,165,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of eMagin by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 204,822 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

