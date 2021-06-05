Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $202.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $193.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.01.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.