Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,817,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $193.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.01. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

