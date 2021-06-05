Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $194.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.24% from the company’s previous close.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.26.

Elastic stock opened at $130.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73. Elastic has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock worth $4,206,533. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Elastic by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

