Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108,961 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIGR opened at $7.85 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). As a group, analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

