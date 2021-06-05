Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,719,000 after purchasing an additional 129,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 631,664 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of EPC opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

