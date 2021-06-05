EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $163.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $163.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.40.

EGP stock opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $113.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $60,038,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,452,000 after purchasing an additional 228,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

