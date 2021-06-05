Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

GPAC stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Friday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

