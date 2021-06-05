Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 51,327 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 51,327 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 856,921 shares of company stock worth $68,085,175. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HES stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.92. 1,276,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $89.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.