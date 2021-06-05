Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,060 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 3.0% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,957. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $392.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

