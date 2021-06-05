Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $199,000 in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000.

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 1,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,169. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

