Easterly Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 607,312 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,755,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,926. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,001 shares of company stock worth $488,113. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

