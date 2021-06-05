Easterly Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,612 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

