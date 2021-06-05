Easterly Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.5% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.45. 6,699,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,924,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

