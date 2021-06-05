EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.33% of Regional Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 887.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regional Management alerts:

RM stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $499.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 33,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.