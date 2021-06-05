EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 133,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 44,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

APYX opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. On average, analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

