EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 981,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.70. Ur-Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

In other Ur-Energy news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 178,118 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $235,115.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,954,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 128,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $154,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,086 shares in the company, valued at $378,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 487,224 shares of company stock worth $636,300. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on URG shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.40 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

