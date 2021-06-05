EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 125,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspired Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $860,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,622,047 shares of company stock valued at $61,284,334. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.