EAM Investors LLC Buys New Stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.51% of Capital Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $66,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $636,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,737.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,172. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $24.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $24.61.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

