EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 57,951 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

ACBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.