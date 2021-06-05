Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Raised to C$55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$47.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Dye & Durham from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dye & Durham has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Dye & Durham stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

