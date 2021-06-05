Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CFO Ping Wang Rawson Acquires 6,330 Shares of Stock

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CFO Ping Wang Rawson acquired 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $24,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,850 shares in the company, valued at $137,305.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DYAI stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Dyadic International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.49.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 595.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dyadic International by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dyadic International by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dyadic International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dyadic International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Dyadic International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.