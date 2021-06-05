Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CFO Ping Wang Rawson Acquires 6,330 Shares of Stock

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CFO Ping Wang Rawson acquired 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $24,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,850 shares in the company, valued at $137,305.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
DYAI stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Dyadic International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.49.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 595.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dyadic International
Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.
