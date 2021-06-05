DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

