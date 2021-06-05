Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 278.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,652,000 after buying an additional 550,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $59,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,012,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,652,000 after buying an additional 246,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $98,013.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,602 shares of company stock worth $2,021,762. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

