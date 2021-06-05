DREP (DREP) Price Hits $1.96 on Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00078823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025261 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.62 or 0.01024656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.81 or 0.10240222 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00095046 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.