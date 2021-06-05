Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.66.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.18 and a 1-year high of C$14.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.84.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

