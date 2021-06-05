Dragonchain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $335,807.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $53.19 million and approximately $335,807.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00078768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.15 or 0.01022803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.57 or 0.10196370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Dragonchain Coin Profile

DRGN is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,358,878 coins. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Dragonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

