Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,967 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 54,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 113.04% and a net margin of 4.12%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

