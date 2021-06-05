Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 186 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Insiders sold 2,097,676 shares of company stock valued at $593,477,986 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $303.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

