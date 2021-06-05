Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TAK opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

