Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases Shares of 1,826 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 51.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

