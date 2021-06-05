Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $262,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 682 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Illumina by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $418.12 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.71.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,611,538. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

