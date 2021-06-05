Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.25.

Shares of FRC opened at $195.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $100.38 and a one year high of $195.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.25.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

