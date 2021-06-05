Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.55.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

