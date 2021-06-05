Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 25,880 Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Landsea Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSEA. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $2,801,000. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $3,048,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $5,549,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $9,353,000. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

