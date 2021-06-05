Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,220 shares of company stock worth $6,166,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

