Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires Shares of 3,232 SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,311,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

