Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $65.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

