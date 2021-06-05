Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $414.00 at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $395.00 to $414.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $431.69.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $431.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $3,567,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

