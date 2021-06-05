Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 139.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 374.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $682,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $431.14 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $447.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

