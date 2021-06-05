Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.79.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of DLTR opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.09. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

