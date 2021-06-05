DODO 1-Day Volume Tops $23.99 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One DODO coin can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00004403 BTC on exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $174.34 million and $23.99 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00077014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00025689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.30 or 0.01017078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.97 or 0.10106504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00053612 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

