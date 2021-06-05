DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Wedbush

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of DOCU opened at $233.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $131.26 and a 52 week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

