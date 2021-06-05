DistX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $43,236.00 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 40.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One DistX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DistX has a total market capitalization of $23,215.66 and $43,236.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DistX has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00068511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.28 or 0.00294389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00239181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.89 or 0.01174266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,423.93 or 0.99901935 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

