Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,021 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.79% of Alexander’s worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $277.23 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.70 and a 1 year high of $308.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.73%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

