Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $12,346,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

In other news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 411,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

